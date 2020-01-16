|
Robert Allan Staab
Springfield Twp. - Passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 11, 1937 to Grace and Robert Louis Staab, Bob moved to West Palm Beach, Florida as a teen-ager, remained active in the Boy Scouts (Order of the Arrow) and graduated from Palm Beach High School where he was a band member. He later graduated with a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Florida where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Bob is survived by his wife, Cherry, whom he married in 1960, daughters Leslie (Richard) Schultz and Carole (Kevin) Baldwin; grandchildren Jeremy (Alma), Christopher (Kathryn) and Erik (Carly Bice) Fullam and Corey (Kathryn Phillips) James, and Caitlin James; great-grandchildren Savannah and Harper James and Leopold Fullam; and nephew Gregory Allan Staab. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William, and great-grandson Noah Fullam. Bob served in the Army National Guard and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Greenhills, Ohio, where he sang in the choir for 55 years, taught Sunday School classes and served as an Elder and president of the congregation. He retired after a 30-year employment at the Procter and Gamble Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, had traveled to all 50 states and later to 49 countries, and especially enjoyed music, family events, playing golf and bridge, computers, and cooking soups. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 10416 Bossi Lane 45218 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Springdale. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or to of Cincinnati. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020