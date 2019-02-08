|
Robert Allen Hendershot
Florence - Robert Allen Hendershot died Tuesday February 5, 2019 surrounded by members of his large family. He was born in Akron, OH on October 20, 1928. At a young age Bob worked on the Lake freighters on the Great Lakes and then joined the US Navy, which together began a lifelong passion for traveling. He worked with the Weather Bureau at the Greater Cincinnati Airport for over 20 years. Traveling through the country with his family, he eventually reached all 50 states. He was preceded in death by his wife Vivian and leaves behind daughters Linda Hendershot, Patti Jaeger, Karen Berhiet and Diane Beckman, and sons Richard and Ron Hendershot, as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 greatgrandchildren.
Viewing will be held February 11, 2019 at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence from 11am-1pm with a service following immediately. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. A reception for friends and family is planned for 5pm at Colonial Heights & Gardens in Florence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019