Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Robert Allen Roach

Robert Allen Roach Obituary
Robert Allen Roach

Florence - Robert "Bobby" Roach, 63, of Florence, formerly of Newport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Florence Park Care Center. He was a printer for Bett's Printing Company. He loved listening to music and riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Roach; brothers, Ron and Steve Roach. He is survived by his son, SFC Robert E. (Alyssa) Heater of Ft. Campbell, KY; grandson, Gage and granddaughter, Alana; mother, Betty Roach; sister, Erleen (Ken) Burdine; sister-in-law, Rita Brinegar Roach; nieces and nephews. Funeral private and convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Team 65 Roses for Rilley Burdine, 4420 Carver Woods Drive, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019
