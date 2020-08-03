1/1
Robert Anderson (Bob) Bacon
1943 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Anderson Bacon

Highland Heights - Robert (Bob) Anderson Bacon, 76, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at home. Bob was born November 22, 1943. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bob served in the Army, was a circuit designer at Cincinnati Bell, and was a faithful parishioner of St. Therese Church in Southgate KY. Bob was a gentle man and a true role model of his Christian faith. He enjoyed spending Sundays with his family at his river camp. He found joy in attending daily mass and spending quality time with his grandkids. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rose (Nehus) Bacon; son, Rob (Sheila) Bacon; daughter, Maria (Scott) Code; 4 grandchildren, "his little angels", Makenzie and Alex Code, Anna and Olivia Bacon; brother, Irvin Bacon; sister, Diane (Joe) Donnermeyer; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Church, Southgate on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by the burial at St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Therese Chapter of St. Vincent de Paul (11 Temple Place, Southgate KY 41071) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105). Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Bob and his family.










Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
