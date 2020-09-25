Robert Anthony Schwab



Cincinnati - Robert Anthony Schwab passed away September 20, 2020, at his home in Cincinnati. Robert was born July 21, 1953 in Ironton, Ohio to Leonard and Beatrice Schwab. He is preceded in death by his parents and two nephews Richard and James Dean and survived by his four sisters Judith, Jane, Rita, Eileen and brothers, James, Paul, Lawrence and Bernard as well as and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pinegrove. Memorial contributions be made in his name to ASPCA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store