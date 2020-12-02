Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Atkins



Loveland - Robert Lawrence Atkins, 63, passed November 29, 2020. Cherished son of Patricia Emmett Atkins and the late George Atkins; Loving father of Collin Chester Atkins and Holly Kathleen Atkins. Also survived by his wife of 25 years Rosanne Atkins, brother Bill Atkins and sister Judi Stellmach. Preceded in death by his father and brothers George & Stevie Atkins. Visitation Tuesday December 8th 6 - 8 PM at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday December 9th 9 AM at St. Columban Church 894 Oakland Rd. Loveland, OH.









