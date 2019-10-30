Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Women's Art Club Cultural Center (The Barn)
6980 Cambridge Ave
Mariemont, OH
Robert B. Maehr

Robert B. Maehr Obituary
Robert B. Maehr

Cincinnati - Robert Brandt Maehr (Bob) passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. He was 88 years young. Born on Jan. 3, 1931 to Robert Emil & Helen Maehr. Beloved husband of Glenna Miller for 31 years. Preceded in death by his son, David S. Maehr. Survived by sons Robert Brandt Maehr and Ted (Theo) Maehr; daughter Jennifer Maehr (David Auerswald); step-son Eric LaTour (Juliet); and daughter-in-law Diane Maehr. Loving grandfather to Clifton Maehr. Branden Maehr, Erin Maehr, Christopher Maehr, Robin & Katie Auerswald, Jasper, Aurora, Lincoln, Milo & Onyx LaTour. Also survived by cherished cousins David Evans (Arloa Marmion) and Patricia Evans Lester along with many treasured and devoted friends. Bob was a proud graduate of Walnut Hills High School and the U. S. Military Academy at West Point. A celebration of Bob's life will take place on Nov 27,10 am at The Women's Art Club Cultural Center (The Barn), 6980 Cambridge Ave, Mariemont, 45227. Memorials to Walnut Hills Alumni Assn. (Class of 1949). Condolences can be made at SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
