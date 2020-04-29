|
Robert Barnett Jr.
Burlington - Robert Berry Barnett Jr., 79, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his Burlington, KY residence. Robert was born in Covington, KY on December 10, 1940 to the late Robert Berry Barnett Sr. and Jane Dorgan Barnett. Robert worked as a welder and an assembler for various companies. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and Boonedockers at IHM. He was preceded in death by his brother Vernon Barnett and sister Nancy Barnett McCafferty. He leaves behind the love of his life of 49 years Nancy Rauen Barnett. His love for his family was seen by all that knew him especially his four children Shelley Crowley(Brian), Brian Barnett, Tom Barnett (Erin), and Christopher Barnett (Beth), and seven grandchildren Will, Lauren, Quinn, Luke, Peter, Emily, and Kathryn. He is also survived by his sister Terri Barnett Schwarber, brother John Barnett, and several nieces and nephews. Public services will be held at a later date and an updated obituary will be published at that time. Memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020