Robert Barnett
Alexandria - Robert A. Barnett (78) passed away on October 14, 2020 at the UC Medical Center. He was born in Washington, KY on June 10, 1942, son of the late Theodore and Scottie Wells Barnett. Robert was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cold Springs, member of the Maysville Lions Club, worked at Sara Lee and retired from Dayton Power and Light as an industrial electrician. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his siblings William Barnett and Barbara Kennedy. He is survived by wife Vyneta Applegate Barnett, daughter Kerensa (Randy) Smith, grandchildren Alexis (Ben), Gabriella, Harrison, Joey and Keegan. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm Sunday October 18, 2020 and 11-12, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow at 12pm also at the church. Robert's final resting place will be held in Green Acres Memory Garden in Maysville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Perlman Center at Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com