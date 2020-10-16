1/1
Robert Barnett
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Barnett

Alexandria - Robert A. Barnett (78) passed away on October 14, 2020 at the UC Medical Center. He was born in Washington, KY on June 10, 1942, son of the late Theodore and Scottie Wells Barnett. Robert was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cold Springs, member of the Maysville Lions Club, worked at Sara Lee and retired from Dayton Power and Light as an industrial electrician. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his siblings William Barnett and Barbara Kennedy. He is survived by wife Vyneta Applegate Barnett, daughter Kerensa (Randy) Smith, grandchildren Alexis (Ben), Gabriella, Harrison, Joey and Keegan. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm Sunday October 18, 2020 and 11-12, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral will immediately follow at 12pm also at the church. Robert's final resting place will be held in Green Acres Memory Garden in Maysville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Perlman Center at Children's Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral
12:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved