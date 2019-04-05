Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
1150 Donaldson Hwy
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
1150 Donaldson Hwy
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North
Williamstown, KY
View Map
Florence - Robert Leo Barth, 86, of Florence, KY died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was self-employed for many years, most notably as the former owner of Bob's Food Shop in Latonia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Angeline Barth, in 2010. Survivors include his daughter: Donna Barth (Paul Fiser) of Villa Hills; sons: Patrick Barth (Carol) of Covington, Robert D. Barth (Michelle) of Florence and Douglas Barth (Becky) of Springboro, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:30AM at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 10:30 AM at the Church. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice at 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Linnemann Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
