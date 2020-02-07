|
|
Robert Baum
Baum, Robert F., devoted husband of the late June (nee Bosken) Baum, loving father of Pamela (Tom) Kopp, Robert (Pamela) Baum, Gary (Jackie Voll) Baum, Christine (the late Velda Jolley) Baum, cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late Rose Kampell, Elizabeth Nelson, Alma Kammer, Helen Dubbs, Bud Baum and Edna Baum. Robert was a proud Marine WWII Veteran. Died peacefully February 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9:30 AM until time of service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness in Bob's memory. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020