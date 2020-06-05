Robert" Bob" Olson
Lebanon - OLSON, Robert "Bob" Shepard, 89 of Lebanon, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Mt Pleasant Retirement Community. Born to Oscar A. "Olie" and Katherine (nee: Page) Olson on February 8, 1931 in Marshall, MO. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University where he met his wife Anne. He went on to attend Chase College School of Law where he earned his juris doctorate in 1966, he then practiced law, Robert S. Olson Attorney in Lebanon for 40 years. Bob's love for music began when he met his wife Anne, who was a music major. They were season tickets holders for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for nearly 30 years, he was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Symphony for 12 years and they enjoyed all music, but especially symphonic and opera. Bob was a veteran in the United States Air Force, a member of the Lebanon Kiwanis since 1956, a board member for the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon School board and Habitat for Humanity. Bob had a love of photography, he and his wife traveled the world and he enjoyed capturing images along the way. He was an outdoorsmen, enjoyed hiking and visiting the National Parks while taking pictures. Preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law, Cindy Olson, brother, Walter Olson and sister-in-law, Adriana Olson. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Anne (nee: Peck) Olson, two sons, David Olson and Thomas Olson, two grandchildren, Mike (Katrina) Olson and Steve (Abby) Olson, four great-grandchildren, Henry, Amelia, Andrew and Katie and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check back for service details. Inurnment in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Bob Olson's name to the Kiwanis Merit Award Fund. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.