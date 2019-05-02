|
|
Robert "Bob" Bradford
Loveland - Robert "Bob" Bradford, 65, passed away April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 21 years to Becky Bradford. Step-father of Darrel (Nicole) Dalton. Grandfather of Dahlia. Son of the late Joe and Alice Bradford. Brother of Gary Bradford and Barb Powell. Uncle, great uncle, nephew and cousin to many. Friends will be received Sunday, May 5 from 2-4 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Interment Union Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2019