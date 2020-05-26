Robert "Bob" C. Ammer
Bright, IN - loving husband of the late Mary (nee Willenbrink); beloved father of: Joan (Robert B.) Ooton, Joseph "Justin" (Pam) & Robert "Rob" J. Ammer; brother of Ray (Judy), Joe (Steffen), Jim & the late: Otto & John Ammer. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends from St. John Catholic Church & the Knights of Columbus.Visitation will be Thur., May 28, 2020 from 5pm til the K of C service at 6:45 pm & Fri., May 29, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm. All in the Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial,Friday at 1:30 pm in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Reach out Pregnancy Center or the Knights of Columbus. full obit with condolences www.braterfh.com
Bright, IN - loving husband of the late Mary (nee Willenbrink); beloved father of: Joan (Robert B.) Ooton, Joseph "Justin" (Pam) & Robert "Rob" J. Ammer; brother of Ray (Judy), Joe (Steffen), Jim & the late: Otto & John Ammer. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends from St. John Catholic Church & the Knights of Columbus.Visitation will be Thur., May 28, 2020 from 5pm til the K of C service at 6:45 pm & Fri., May 29, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm. All in the Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial,Friday at 1:30 pm in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Reach out Pregnancy Center or the Knights of Columbus. full obit with condolences www.braterfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.