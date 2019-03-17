Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Susanna Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Bob" Clute

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert C. "Bob" Clute Obituary
Robert C. "Bob" Clute

Mason - Beloved husband of Frances "Fran" Clute (nee Gagnon) for 53 years. Loving father of Robert (Leslie) Clute, Julia (Michael) Brewer, and Michael (Jenny) Clute. Dear grandfather of Andrew Clute, Justin Clute, Jessica Brewer, Alex Brewer, Emma Brewer, Gracie Clute, Harrison Clute, and Maximus Clute. Brother of the late Barbara Janek. Passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at Saint Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040, on Thursday (3/21) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.