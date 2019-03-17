|
Robert C. "Bob" Clute
Mason - Beloved husband of Frances "Fran" Clute (nee Gagnon) for 53 years. Loving father of Robert (Leslie) Clute, Julia (Michael) Brewer, and Michael (Jenny) Clute. Dear grandfather of Andrew Clute, Justin Clute, Jessica Brewer, Alex Brewer, Emma Brewer, Gracie Clute, Harrison Clute, and Maximus Clute. Brother of the late Barbara Janek. Passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at Saint Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040, on Thursday (3/21) from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019