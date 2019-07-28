|
Robert C. Eger
West Chester - EGER, Robert Carl passed peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, he was 84. He was the devoted husband of the late Joyce (nee Carey) Eger. Beloved son of the late Robert and Grace Eger. Loving father of Cara (Don) Walters and Greg Eger. Cherished grandfather of Meredith and David Walters. Brother of the late Virginia Veth and Beatrice Behne; Robert was a member of White Oak Christian Church for 43 years. Visitation will be held at White Oak Christian Church 3675 Blue Rock Rd. (45247) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. Donations may be sent to White Oak Christian Church or to . Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019