Robert C. Sturgeon
Reading - Robert C. Sturgeon, beloved father of Robert (Kathie) Sturgeon, Albert (Melissa) Sturgeon, James (Karen) Sturgeon, Richard Sturgeon, Lawrence Sturgeon, Daryl (Nena) Sturgeon, and the late Linda McQueary. Cherished grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 31, great-great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Betty Stevens and Helen Shepherd. Preceded in death by parents Shug and Ora Belle Sturgeon, brothers Willis, Bernard, Boyd, Franklin, James Sturgeon and sister Pauline Napier. Robert passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at age 87. Visitation 9:00AM - 10:45AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial at Reading Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019