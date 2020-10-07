Robert C. Weigand
Cincinnati - Robert C. Weigand, dear brother of Marian Bichelmeir of Cincinnati. Beloved uncle of Peter (Anne) Bichelmeir and his grandnieces Audrey Bichelmeir and Lauren Bichelmeir. Robert is also survived by his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Rose (nee Gutheil) Weigand. Robert passed unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 at his residence. He was 78 years old. Robert was retired from the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at 1:30PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorial contributions can be made to the Robert Weigand & Lee Ketchum Fund for Children with Disabilities, c/o the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E Pete Rose Way #120, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (rmdfuneralhome.com
) serving the family.