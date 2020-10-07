1/
Robert C. Weigand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Weigand

Cincinnati - Robert C. Weigand, dear brother of Marian Bichelmeir of Cincinnati. Beloved uncle of Peter (Anne) Bichelmeir and his grandnieces Audrey Bichelmeir and Lauren Bichelmeir. Robert is also survived by his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Rose (nee Gutheil) Weigand. Robert passed unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 at his residence. He was 78 years old. Robert was retired from the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13th, at 1:30PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Memorial contributions can be made to the Robert Weigand & Lee Ketchum Fund for Children with Disabilities, c/o the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E Pete Rose Way #120, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved