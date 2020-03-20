Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Robert Carl "Red" Deluse

Robert Carl "Red" Deluse Obituary
Robert Carl 'Red' Deluse

West Chester - 92, passed away on March 9, 2020 with his family at his bedside. Red was born in Cincinnati to Andrew and Anna Deluse on March 7, 1928.

Red was the beloved husband of Jo Deluse (nee Kroeger) for 69 years, devoted father of Jeri (Randy) Hendricks, Donna (Bob) Leslie, Kathy (Mel) Kaaa and Nancy Wilson, loving grandfather of Allison Hendricks, Natalie (Carl Staiger) Hendricks, Kevin (Kristen) Leslie, Kara Leslie, Mark Leslie, Kassie Kaaa, Kristie Kaaa, Eric Wilson, Carly Wilson and Clay Wilson, dear brother of Ann Richter and the late Carol Deluse and Gordon Deluse.

Red was the founder of the Hamilton Safe Company in 1967 in Hamilton, Ohio, which grew into an international bank equipment and security company. In 2012, he was inducted into the Butler County Business Hall of Fame. He and Jo received the Philanthropist of the Year award in 2019 from the West Chester Community Foundation.

Red had an infectious love of life that he shared with family, friends, and colleagues all over the world. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bridge, travel, and spending time with his family, especially his 10 grandchildren.

Because of current restrictions, services have been postponed. A Celebration of Life Service and Reception honoring Red will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Donations be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester, 8749 Cincinnati-Dayton Road., West Chester, OH 45069 or to Caring Like Angels & Heroes, Angel Fund, 9078 Union Centre Blvd., Suite 350, West Chester, OH 45069.

To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
