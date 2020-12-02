1/
Robert "Bob" Carr
Robert "Bob" Carr

Robert "Bob" Carr beloved husband of Kay Carr (nee Uebel), devoted father of Robert (Laura) Carr Jr., Jeffrey (Gail) Carr, & the late Scott (Karen) Carr, brother of the late Elaine (the late Jack) Francis, dear grandfather of Ethan (Alicia), Emanuel (Sarah), Alan, & Sarah, great-grandfather of Liam & Lucy, also survived by several nieces & nephews. Died Dec. 1, at the age of 87. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday Dec. 5 from 1-2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of the National Museum of U.S. Air Force. Bob was a dedicated Public Servant for the U S EPA.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
