Robert "Bob" Carr



Robert "Bob" Carr beloved husband of Kay Carr (nee Uebel), devoted father of Robert (Laura) Carr Jr., Jeffrey (Gail) Carr, & the late Scott (Karen) Carr, brother of the late Elaine (the late Jack) Francis, dear grandfather of Ethan (Alicia), Emanuel (Sarah), Alan, & Sarah, great-grandfather of Liam & Lucy, also survived by several nieces & nephews. Died Dec. 1, at the age of 87. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday Dec. 5 from 1-2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of the National Museum of U.S. Air Force. Bob was a dedicated Public Servant for the U S EPA.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store