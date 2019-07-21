|
Robert "Bob" Collins
Lawrenceburg - Robert "Bob" Collins, age 78, of Lawrenceburg,IN passed away July 16, 2019. Bob was born in Cincinnati, OH on Jan. 12, 1941. He was a master mechanic for the City of Cincinnati. Survivors include, his wife: Karen Judd; children: Corinda Baron, Richard (Krista) Collins, Jessica Collins; stepchildren: Michael Judd, John (Jamie) Judd; and numerous grandchildren. Family and friends are gathering on Tues, July 23rd. from 5 to 7 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233. Memorials may be made to Dave Thomas Foundation through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019