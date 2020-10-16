1/1
Robert D. Daugherty
Independence - Robert D. Daugherty, 53 years of age of Independence passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side. Robert was the loving son of Carol Daugherty and the late Bobby Joe Daugherty. Loving father of Tyler Daugherty and Travis Daugherty (Morgan), grandfather to expected grandchild. Dear brother of Denise Roth (John) Traci Baum (Jim) and Christopher Daugherty (Tara). Loving life partner of Robyn Oeder and daughter Cassy Osborne (Cory). Visitation Tuesday from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
