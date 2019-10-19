Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Crescent Springs, OH
Robert D. Lewis Sr. Obituary
Robert D. Lewis Sr.

Ft. Mitchell - Robert D. Lewis Sr., 86 years of age of Ft. Mitchell passed away peacefully Friday with his family by his side. Robert was the loving husband of Mary Lou Lewis (nee Marx). Loving father of Robert D. Lewis Jr. (Jennifer), and Michael Lewis. Loving grandpa of Logan, Lorelai, and Lily. Dear brother of George Lewis and Mary Catherine Reister. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Burial St. John Cemetery. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
