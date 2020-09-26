1/
Robert D. Smith
1928 - 2020
Robert D. Smith

Robert "Bob" D. Smith, beloved husband of the late Beulah Smith for 66 years. Devoted father of Michael (the late Judith) Smith and Denise (Pam Carter) Smith. Loving grandfather of Sara (Peterson) Nesbit and Ryan Smith and great-grandfather of Abigail, Jayden, and Jada Nesbit. Dear brother of the late Gilbert Smith and brother-in-law of Beatrice (the late Lloyd) Dugan. Passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at age 92. Visitation Wednesday, September 30th, from 3:00-5:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., (Evendale). Graveside Funeral Service Friday, October 2nd, at 1:00PM at Standish Cemetery in Meigs County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
