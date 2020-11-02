Robert Dickman
Cincinnati - DICKMAN, Robert J. Beloved husband of the late Helen Dickman (nee Hollmann). Loving father of John (Carol) Dickman, Janet (Anthony) Brosch and Jean (Greg) Shelton. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late June Marshall and Marian Meyer. Passed away October 30, 2020 at the age of 95. The family would like to thank the staff at the IPU Unit at Drake Vitas for their extraordinary care for Robert. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Thursday from 10AM until Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the IPU Unit at Drake Vitas 151 W. Galbraith Rd. 5th Floor. Cincinnati, OH 45216. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com