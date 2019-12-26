|
Robert Dorr
Cincinnati - DORR, Robert P. Beloved husband of the late Mary Elaine Dorr (nee Kuechenmeister). Dear father of Christopher Dorr and Amy (Gary) Hagedorn, loving grandfather of Stephanie, Becky and Amanda Hagedorn and Alexander and Maria Dorr, father-in-law of Sarah Dorr, brother of James (Joan) Dorr and Marilyn (the late Connie) Soriano, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Dorr was formerly a member of Our Lady of Victory and an active member in the Delta Pioneers. Passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the age of 92. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, Saturday from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice or Ursuline Academy. Condolences: hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019