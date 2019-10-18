|
|
Robert E. Allen
Anderson Twp. - Robert E. Allen, husband of the late Sally C. Allen (nee Constable) beloved father of James R. (Joanne C.), William E. (Rosalina), and the late Robert E. Allen Jr., devoted brother of Edith Lataine Crenshaw and Carol Lee, dear grandfather of Lisa (Dave) and Kaitlin, great-grandfather of Jessica, great-great-grandfather of Madison and Harper, also survived by Bob's special "puddintaine" Polly Ford, several nieces and nephews. Bob was retired from Cincinnati Bell. July 10, 2019. Age 88 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service Private. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019