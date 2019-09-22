Services
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Bobbie June Harrison (Nee Wilson). Loving father of Terri (Tim) McErlane, Robin Harrison and Bob (Sarah) Harrison. Devoted grandfather of Amy Seta, Matthew (Megan) Brown, Jim (Annie) Willson, Eric (Ellen) Harrison, Sara (Aaron) Carmack, Brian Harrison and great grandfather of many great grandchildren. Passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 87 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 10:00 AM until time of Catholic Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
