Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Robert Hasselfeld
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Liberty Heights Church
7904 Princeton Rd
Liberty Township, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Heights Church
7904 Princeton Rd
Liberty Township, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hasselfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. "Bob" Hasselfeld Iii

Obituary Condolences

Robert E. "Bob" Hasselfeld Iii Obituary
Robert "Bob" E. Hasselfeld, III

West Chester - 56, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Walz) and the loving father of Katie , Robert E., IV, Karly and Liesl Hasselfeld, devoted son of Robert and Sherry Hasselfeld, brother of Nancy (Steve) Dawson. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 5 PM to 7 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Second visitation will be at Liberty Heights Church, 7904 Princeton Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 noon. Memorials may be directed to Butler County EMA. For more details, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now