Robert "Bob" E. Hasselfeld, III
West Chester - 56, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Walz) and the loving father of Katie , Robert E., IV, Karly and Liesl Hasselfeld, devoted son of Robert and Sherry Hasselfeld, brother of Nancy (Steve) Dawson. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 5 PM to 7 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Second visitation will be at Liberty Heights Church, 7904 Princeton Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 noon. Memorials may be directed to Butler County EMA. For more details, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019