Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Old Armstrong Chapel Cemetery
5125 Drake Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Loveland - beloved husband of 57 years to Gloria A. (nee Weber), loving father of; Douglas (Kathleen) Masraum, Bridget Masraum, devoted grandfather of Alexander Masraum, Brendan & Julia Edie, cherished uncle of Gretchen (Norbert), Heather, Jessica and Brittany "Blake", brother-in-law of Dennis A. and Sandy Weber, preceded by his mother, Elva (nee Knapp) Lanich, sister; Billee (George) Hammerlein. Passed Sat. Apr. 20, 2019, age 82, Army Reserve Veteran, retired Ford Motor Co. after 35 years, member of Tri-State Mustang Club, Graveside services, 12 Noon, Sat. Apr. 27, 2019 Old Armstrong Chapel Cemetery, 5125 Drake Rd. Cincinnati 45243.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc.,www.lbda.org. Evans is serving the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
