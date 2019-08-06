|
|
Robert ("Bob") E. Schutter
The Villages, FL - Robert ("Bob") E. Schutter, of The Villages, FL died July 12, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old.
Bob grew up in Kings Mill, Ohio and after graduating high school, he successfully completed an apprenticeship with General Motors. He enlisted in the Army and served two years in Korea before returning to the Cincinnati area and resuming his career with General Motors where he worked for more than 35 years. Bob was an avid sports enthusiast who coached his sons in baseball. He also served as an umpire, basketball referee and enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Shortly after moving to The Villages in late 2001, Bob began working at various recreation centers throughout the community.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue A. Schutter (nee Rhodes), his brother Jerry, his sisters Mary Lou Kopmeyer and Helen Rae Quast; his children, Rob (Mary Beth) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Jeff (Karen) of League City, Texas; Keith (Blanche) of Cleveland, Ohio; and, Debbie Bailey (Terry) of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at 10:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH 45244. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Bob's memory.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019