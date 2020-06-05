Robert E. Shearon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Shearon

Harrison - Shearon, Robert Eugene. Beloved husband for 54 years of Patricia "Pat" (nee Patterson) Shearon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was kind, considerate, loving, giving, caring and known to many as the "most wonderful man." He was an avid traveler and loved cheering on the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, and basketball. Passed away on June 5th at the age of 84. Visitation Tuesday, June 9th from 11am until time of funeral services at 1pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Burial will take place at Glenhaven Cemetery. neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral
01:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved