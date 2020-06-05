Robert E. Shearon
Harrison - Shearon, Robert Eugene. Beloved husband for 54 years of Patricia "Pat" (nee Patterson) Shearon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was kind, considerate, loving, giving, caring and known to many as the "most wonderful man." He was an avid traveler and loved cheering on the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, and basketball. Passed away on June 5th at the age of 84. Visitation Tuesday, June 9th from 11am until time of funeral services at 1pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Burial will take place at Glenhaven Cemetery. neidhardminges.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.