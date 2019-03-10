Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Sweeney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Sweeney Obituary
Robert E. Sweeney

Latonia - Robert E. Sweeney, 80, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was a retired Tax Accountant with C.G. & E., with 39 years of service, and a Union Representative. Bob was a member of Hilltop Church of Christ, a member and coach with Latonia Youth Club, Treasurer with Friends of the Post # 6095 Marshall-Schildmeyer and Treasurer of the Summerlin Condo Owners Association in Fort Walton Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife: Lee Ann Zurborg Sweeney. Bob is survived by his daughter: Susan Sweeney Smith; sons: Mark (Christy) Sweeney, Steve (Missy) Sweeney and Jay Robert Sweeney; brother: Doug "Jake" Sweeney; grandchildren: Anthony, Christopher, Nicholas, Shawn, Keith, Zachary, Joshua, Morgan, Chandler, Logan and Ryan and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the funeral service at 12:00 P.M. (noon). Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502 (www.npcf.us). Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.