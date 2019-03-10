|
Robert E. Sweeney
Latonia - Robert E. Sweeney, 80, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was a retired Tax Accountant with C.G. & E., with 39 years of service, and a Union Representative. Bob was a member of Hilltop Church of Christ, a member and coach with Latonia Youth Club, Treasurer with Friends of the Post # 6095 Marshall-Schildmeyer and Treasurer of the Summerlin Condo Owners Association in Fort Walton Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife: Lee Ann Zurborg Sweeney. Bob is survived by his daughter: Susan Sweeney Smith; sons: Mark (Christy) Sweeney, Steve (Missy) Sweeney and Jay Robert Sweeney; brother: Doug "Jake" Sweeney; grandchildren: Anthony, Christopher, Nicholas, Shawn, Keith, Zachary, Joshua, Morgan, Chandler, Logan and Ryan and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the funeral service at 12:00 P.M. (noon). Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502 (www.npcf.us). Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019