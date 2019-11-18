Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ziegenbusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Ziegenbusch

Add a Memory
Robert E. Ziegenbusch Obituary
Robert E. Ziegenbusch devoted father of Lori Laux (David) and Pamela Young (the late John), loving grandfather of Christopher, Stephanie, Katelyn, Cherie, Scott and great grandfather of 5, dear brother of the late Julia Rose Bayes (Bud) and Jack Hill Jr., brother-in-law of LaDonna Hill, dear friend of Hazel Greely and many other friends and family. Mr. Ziegenbusch donated his body to U.C. College of Medicine and was Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Marines. November 15, 2019. Age 93 years. Memorials may be directed to D.A.V. (www.dav.org) or to (). Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -