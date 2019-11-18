|
|
Robert E. Ziegenbusch devoted father of Lori Laux (David) and Pamela Young (the late John), loving grandfather of Christopher, Stephanie, Katelyn, Cherie, Scott and great grandfather of 5, dear brother of the late Julia Rose Bayes (Bud) and Jack Hill Jr., brother-in-law of LaDonna Hill, dear friend of Hazel Greely and many other friends and family. Mr. Ziegenbusch donated his body to U.C. College of Medicine and was Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Marines. November 15, 2019. Age 93 years. Memorials may be directed to D.A.V. (www.dav.org) or to (). Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019