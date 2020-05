Robert EadsLudlow - Robert "Bobby" L. Eads, 55, of Ludlow, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. Bobby was a Professional Concrete Finisher and he had been a member of St. James Church. He was a great athlete who was in the Ludlow Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife, Tina Eads; Bobby was the proud father of T.C. and Joey Eads both of Ludlow; loving sibling of Tony (Cathy) Eads of Naples, FL, Mike (Gayle) Eads of Lexington, Tina Eads of Hebron and twin sister Barbara (J.R.) Eads-Welbers of Ludlow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Jackie Eads and brother, Joseph Lambert. A Celebration of his life will be held after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com