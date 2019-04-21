Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
7301 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY
Robert Earl MacDonald


1927 - 2019
Robert Earl MacDonald Obituary
Robert Earl MacDonald

Florence - Robert Earl MacDonald, 92, of Florence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born on April 1, 1927 in Niagara, WI, he was the son of the late Earl and Clarice MacDonald. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. during WWII. Robert could complete the New York Times Crossword in 45 minutes and loved art. He enjoyed reading, especially Mary Higgins Clark books. Robert is survived his sister: Wilma Nygaard; Nephews Leif (Tracie) Nygaard and Jeff Nygaard and niece: Heidi Stommel. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. On line condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
