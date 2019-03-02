|
|
Robert Edgar Greene, Jr.
Florence - Robert Edgar Greene, Jr., age 64, of Florence, KY, passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. Bob was a retired Handyman, formerly served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of Crescent Springs Church of God. He enjoyed studying prophecy, fishing and hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his children, Steven Greene, Sheila Wagoner, Timmy Greene, Aaron Greene, and Paula Singleton; sisters, Pat Brantley (Mike) and Becky Watkins (Bob); and several grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Crescent Springs Church of God, 2500 High Street, Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Memorials may be made to the Greene family, c/o Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019