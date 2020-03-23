|
|
Robert Elsen
Western Hills - Robert D Elsen, beloved husband of the late Marian Honnert Elsen, loving father of Jack (Donna) Elsen, Kathy Elsen, Joe (Tammy) Elsen, Don (Lynda) Elsen, Mike (Heidi) Elsen and the late Patty Whalen, grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 4, brother of Frank (Jean) Elsen and the late Gloria (Phil) Hock. US Army Veteran. Retired P&G Machine Adjuster. Died, Sunday, March 22, 2020 age 88. Private services at the convenience of the family. Please, no flowers. Rather, make donations to UC Gardner Center for Parkinson's Disease, 3113 Bellevue Avenue, Cincinnati (45229). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020