Robert Ernst
Reading - Beloved husband of Joan (nee Rawe) for 64 years. Devoted father of Kathy (Dean) Taylor, Bob (Sharon), Dan (Nancy), Pat (Anita), Mike (Kathy), Tom (Angie), Richard Ernst, Julie (Gerd) Christner, Ann Marie (Chris) Anderson, and Andy (Lisa) Ernst. Loving grandfather of 29 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Brother of Connie Gagliardo, Jack Ernst and the late Bill Ernst, Tom Ernst, Ginny Boehl, and Margie Schmitz. Passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, age 91. Lifetime resident of Reading. Visitation Tuesday, July 9 from 5 - 8 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019