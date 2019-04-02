|
|
Robert Eugene Taylor
North Bend - Robert Eugene Taylor, 81, of North Bend Ohio, passed away peacefully March 26, 2019, with his loving wife of 62 years and family at his side.
Robert was born in Parkers Lake KY, he is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Rose (nee: Ridner) Taylor, Siblings Wanda (& Johnny) Johnson, Bill (& Norma) Taylor, Carroll 'Cob' Taylor, and Brother in law Stanley Friend, and Sister in law, Doris Taylor.
He leaves behind his wife Judy (nee Vogel), siblings Lewis 'Don' Taylor and Peggy Friend as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019