|
|
Robert F. Martin SR.
Lakeside Park - Robert F. Martin SR., 80, of Lakeside Park, KY, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. Bob worked at Avey/Cross Machine Tool Company for over 27 years and Huff Realty for 35 years; he was a member of Erlanger United Methodist Church, where he served as the former Administrative Board Chairman, Chairman of Grace Edgett Child Development Center, Chairman of the building committee, member of the Chancel Choir and was the founder of the Reminisce Gospel Quintet. Bob was also the former zoning administrator of Highland Heights. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 37 years, Linda Sallee Martin; dear son, Robert F. (Michele) Martin JR.; grandchildren, Henry and Jack Martin, and his E.U.M.C. family, the Burwinkel Family and the Appel Family. A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 1:00pm at Erlanger United Methodist Church, 31 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. Interment will follow at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Donations can be made to the Erlanger United Methodist Church. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019