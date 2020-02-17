|
|
Robert "Bob" F. Rath
Cincinnati - RATH
Robert "Bob" F.; Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Burger) Rath; Devoted father of Rob (Cindy) Rath, Bill (Mary) Rath and Mary (Mark) Davison; Dear grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; Brother of the late Dolores; Passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the age of 93; Resident of Cincinnati; Bob was one of the founding members of Corpus Christi Church; Visitation will be held at St. Bartholomew Church 9375 Winton Rd., Cincinnati (45231) on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020