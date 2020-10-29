1/1
Robert F. Sandfoss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Sandfoss

Latonia - Robert F. Sandfoss, 70, of Covington passed away on October 27, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Latonia, KY. Robert attended Good Council School and was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sandfoss, his father, Sheriff Bernard Sandfoss and his brother Andrew Sandfoss. Robert is survived by his brothers, Lawrence (Mary) Sandfoss, Bernard (Myra Beth) Sandfoss, Michael (Virginia) Sandfoss,and Stephen (Mary Ann) Sandfoss. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in Taylor Mill. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Saturday at St. Patrick's Church. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidlines. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick's Parish Building Fund 3285 Mills Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved