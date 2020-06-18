Robert F. Wurzelbacher
Green Twp. - Robert F "Bob" Wurzelbacher lived a full and happy life with his Wife of 60 years, Arlene Wurzelbacher. Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 17th at age 80. Bob and Arlene created a beautiful family with three daughters: Laura Wurzelbacher, Lisa Beckelhymer (Kenny), Amy Otten (Mike). He was the proud grandfather to Travis Devoto (Marlo), Amanda Barnes (Barkley), Emily Bartee, Mitchell Otten, Sean Swigart, Joshua Otten and he was the cherished great grandfather of Amelia Devoto, Bryson Barnes, Evan Paul Devoto, Casey Barnes. One of twelve children, Bob is survived by eight siblings and their spouses: Vera (Dave Vidourek), Ruthie (Bill Brannon), Ervin, Dale (Julie), Gene (Paula), Raymond (Melinda), Walter, and Jim. He is preceded in death by his parents (John and Marge Wurzelbacher) and three of his siblings: George (Pat, living), Dick (Janet, living), Larry (Trina, living). Bob worked for 35 years at Proctor & Gamble, rising to the position of head of their worldwide Finance department. Bob traveled and lived in 3 countries while working with P&G, residing in Cincinnati Ohio, Green Bay Wisconsin, Toronto Canada, and Paris France with his family. After retirement, Bob continued working with the Fort City Knife Club and maintained the role of President. He was an avid collector of Case Knives and also co-authored a book on Case Knives. Bob was cherished by his family and was considered a great friend by many. His smile would light up a room, his stories brought back life and memories, and although his journey is now over, his life will be remembered and cherished by many. Visitation Tuesday, June 23rd from 9:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Road (45247). Social distancing and facemasks recommended for Visitation and Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to charity of donor's choice. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.