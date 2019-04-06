Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Robert Zwick
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bayley Place Chapel
990 Bayley Place Dr.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayley Place Chapel,
990 Bayley Place Dr.
Robert F. Zwick


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert F. Zwick Obituary
Robert F. Zwick

Cincinnati - Robert F. "Bob", beloved husband of the late Dorothy H. "Dottie" Zwick (nee Woerman). Loving father of Marianne (the late Jerry) Krismer, Barb (Tom) Wolf, Rob (Nancy) Zwick, Janet (Richard) Vandegrift, and Michael (Tracey) Zwick. Cherished grandfather of Mike (Heather) and Jeff (Nicole Reinert) Krismer, Maria (Ben) Foster, Brian (Ben Griffin), Bethany, and David (Shelly) Wolf, Gretel, Rob (Ellie), Heidi, William, Sarah, and Katie Zwick, and Elizabeth, Anna, Ricky, Janey, Eva, and Agnes Vandegrift. Treasured great-grandfather of five. Dear brother of the late Betty (Bob) Carlisle. Passed away, Thursday, April 4th, 2019. Age 94. Visitation Monday, April 8th from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM, both at Bayley Place Chapel, 990 Bayley Place Dr. (45233). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to c/o Development Department (110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
