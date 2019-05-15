|
Robert "Bob" Fischesser
Bridgetown - Beloved husband of Maxine Fischesser (nee Winterhalter) Loving father of Karen, Kirk (Diann) and Rob (Jenna) Fischesser. Devoted grandpa of Hana, Henry, Julia, Nora, Charlie, Tess, Grant and Ivy. Dear brother of Marilyn (Charlie) Coffaro, Dorothy (late Robert) Rasfeld, Mel (Betty) Fischesser and Arlene Fischesser. Also survived by many loving nieces nephews and friends. Died suddenly May 13, 2019 Age 90. US Army veteran of Korea. Longtime volunteer for St. Vincent De Paul and member of Catholic Order of Foresters and Pipefitters Local 392. Proud alumni of St. Xavier HS Class of 1947. Visitation Monday from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Jude Church, Bridgetown. Burial to follow with military honors at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society C/O St. Jude or St. Aloysius Parishes
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 15, 2019