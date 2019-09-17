Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
10272 US 42
Union, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
10272 US 42
Union, KY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Flesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Flesch

Add a Memory
Robert Flesch Obituary
Robert Flesch

Florence - Robert "Bob" Lee Flesch, Jr. of Florence, KY peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on September 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Bob was born in Covington, KY to the late Robert and Angela Flesch. He retired as a Drafting Engineer and in recent years worked for Overhead Door Company. Bob was a member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed golfing, watching television, spending time with his family, and playing cards, especially euchre. Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Flesch. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Flesch; daughters, Lori Loschiavo (Andy), Kimberly McDonald (Kevin), and Jennifer Demler (Johnny Roberts); siblings, William "Bill" Flesch (Therese), Dennis Flesch (Pam), and Gina Grefer (Jerry); grandchildren, Brandon Loschiavo (Megan), Daniel Loschiavo, Alayna Loschiavo, Ava Loschiavo, Andrew McDonald, Josh McDonald, and Drew Demler; 2 great-grandchildren and many other close friends and relatives. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian burial, 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to , 110 Conn Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY 40508. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now