|
|
Robert Flesch
Florence - Robert "Bob" Lee Flesch, Jr. of Florence, KY peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on September 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Bob was born in Covington, KY to the late Robert and Angela Flesch. He retired as a Drafting Engineer and in recent years worked for Overhead Door Company. Bob was a member of the Elks Lodge and enjoyed golfing, watching television, spending time with his family, and playing cards, especially euchre. Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Flesch. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Flesch; daughters, Lori Loschiavo (Andy), Kimberly McDonald (Kevin), and Jennifer Demler (Johnny Roberts); siblings, William "Bill" Flesch (Therese), Dennis Flesch (Pam), and Gina Grefer (Jerry); grandchildren, Brandon Loschiavo (Megan), Daniel Loschiavo, Alayna Loschiavo, Ava Loschiavo, Andrew McDonald, Josh McDonald, and Drew Demler; 2 great-grandchildren and many other close friends and relatives. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian burial, 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to , 110 Conn Terrace #3206, Lexington, KY 40508. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019