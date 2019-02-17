|
Robert Funk
Hyde Park - Robert Clark Funk, husband of the late Marion D. Funk, uncle of Doug Jones (Dee) and Marian Stevens (Brian). Also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Jones and nephew, Houston Jones Jr. Robert, a resident of Hyde Park and formerly of Amelia, passed away on February 14, 2019 at age 92. There will be a memorial gathering at Marjorie P. Lee, 3580 Shaw Avenue, Cincinnati on Thursday February 21 from 10:00am until time of memorial service on Thursday at 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Good Samaritan-Amelia and/or . www.ecnurre.com
