Robert G. Donley
Elsmere - Robert G. Donley, 77, of Elsmere. Passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a letter carrier with the USPS. He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Donley. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Weldon and Tammy (Christopher) Huth; grandchildren, Bryson, Katelyn, Mackenzie and Brody; sister, Geraldine Lipscomb; brother, James Donley. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 5-7PM with funeral services following at 7PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Florence Lions Club 29 LaCresta Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.