Robert G. Donley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Donley

Elsmere - Robert G. Donley, 77, of Elsmere. Passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a letter carrier with the USPS. He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Donley. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Weldon and Tammy (Christopher) Huth; grandchildren, Bryson, Katelyn, Mackenzie and Brody; sister, Geraldine Lipscomb; brother, James Donley. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 5-7PM with funeral services following at 7PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Florence Lions Club 29 LaCresta Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved