Robert G. Haines
Florence - Robert George Haines, 95, of Florence passed away Saturday evening. Mr. Haines was a retired educator and chef. He taught for many years in the Norwood Schools Vocational program and at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus. During his summer breaks he was a Chef for many years at various places throughout the N. KY area (Beverly Hills Supper Club, the Merchant's Club and the original Hofbrauhaus in Newport.) While at the Norwood Vocational Center he also operated the Tea Room for the school. Mr. Haines served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II, serving on the Mine Sweeper mission on Utah Beach on the evening before D-Day, the Normandy invasion. Mr. Haines was also a member of the Mine Sweeping Club of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores F. (Hunt) Haines in 1992 and his parents, Robert and Loretta Haines. Survivors include his daughter, Connie (Joe) Kruetzkamp of Lenexa, Kansas; son, Robert M. (Charmaine) Haines of Alexandria; 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Friday, August 16th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Entombment with military honors will be in Highland Cemetery Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activity Fund of Colonial Heights, 6900 Hopeful Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019